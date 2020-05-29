Grace E. Jello 1935 - 2020

North Franklin - Grace E. "Ethie" Jello, 84, a longtime resident of North Franklin Connecticut, passed away on May 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut on September 26, 1935 she was the daughter of the late David B. and Lucille (Hayden) Seatter and was the loving wife of Robert G. "Bob" Jello for 55 years until his passing in 2017.

Ethie worked for over 35 years as a bookkeeper at Southern New England Livestock in Franklin and enjoyed bowling, knitting, and keeping her family up to date on current events.

She is survived by her daughters, Rae Quinlan and husband Daniel and Tracey Boyden and husband Nathan both of Franklin Connecticut; two grandchildren, Emmett Schaeffer of Manchester New Hampshire, and Erin Schaeffer of Madison Wisconsin,; and her sister in law Patricia Sipolski of Lebanon Connecticut. She was predeceased her brother David Seatter of Franklin Connecticut and sister Sandra Ensling originally from Norwich Connecticut.

In lieu of services, a private burial will be conducted at a later date.

Donations in Ethie's name can be made to the Center for Hospice Care (227 Dunham Street Norwich, CT 06360).

Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



