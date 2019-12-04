Home

Graig A. Butts 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Graig A. Butts, 73, of longtime Norwich resident, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Plainfield on Aug. 1, 1946 he was the son of the late Burton A. and Arline (Guillemette) Butts. Graig worked for many years at Federal Paperboard in Sprague. He was mechanically inclined having the knowledge and ability to fix or build almost anything. There were times he could be stubborn but mostly he was a kind person with a great sense of humor who loved all things outdoors, especially fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children Darrin Butts and wife Kristie, Amy Miner, and Greg Butts; grandchildren, Derek Butts, Garrett Butts, Geovanni Hernandez, James Miner, and Daylen Miner; former wife Maryann Kempesta; sister Bernice Manning and husband Raymond; several nieces and nephews; companion Carol Rynkiewicz; and his dear friend John "Jack" Rynkiewicz, Jr. He was predeceased by four brothers, Joe, Bernard, Burton W., and Gary Butts; and his sister Gail Drossos.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich from 1-3 pm with a service at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at a later date.
