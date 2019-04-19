|
Gretel Marie Casey 1967 - 2018
Norwich - Gretel Marie Casey 51, of Norwich, CT, passed away suddenly at her home in Norwich on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Gretel was born March 4, 1967 in Norwich, CT
Gretel graduated from Norwich Regional Vocational Technical High School class of 1985, where she'd been a cheerleader, ran cross country, and participated in many other activities.
She received an Interior Design degree from Hall Institute, Pawtucket, RI; a Liberal Arts degree from Mohegan Community College in Norwich; a degree in Banking and Finance from the American Institute of Banking, Norfolk, VA; her Massage Therapy license from Va. School of Massage, Charlottesville, VA; and her Physical Therapy/Fitness degree from No. Virginia Community College, Springfield, VA.
In 1987 she moved to Princeton, WV, to live with her beloved aunt Jeanette Casey. While there she also earned her Senior Black Belt in Karate.
Gretel was currently working at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT as a Physical Therapist Assistant. This was a career that she loved and looked forward to every day.
Gretel will be remembered for her smile, her sense of humor and playfulness, her compassion towards everyone she met, and her contagious laugh. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Casey, in June 1986, and her aunt Jeanette Casey in Jan. 2018.
She leaves behind her fiancé Trevor Gionet, Sr, a host of cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and interned at St. Josephs Cemetery in Norwich, CT. The Coast Guard Academy held a private ceremony for her in January 2019. There will be a celebration of her life on May 4, 2019 from 12:00 – 4:00 at the Sprague Rod & Gun Club, 90 Bushnell Hollow Road, Baltic, CT 06330.
Any questions about the celebration of her life on May 4th, please call Tina Job (860) 462-4423 or Sue Chaluto (860) 608-9838
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019