Halina H. Suitum 1952 - 2019

Brooklyn - Halina (Sinasky) Suitum, 67, of Winding Rd, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of Francis M. Suitum. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Halina (Dombrowski) Sinasky.

Halina graduated from Fitchburg State University. She was a lifelong caretaker and advocate for her brother, Henry who has down syndrome. She was a data processing clerk and a special needs instructor for the City of Worcester. She most recently worked part time at Walmart in Brooklyn, CT.

Halina was quick witted and "told it like it was." She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles with her brother. She also loved antiques and weekend "antiquing" trips with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-sons, Richard M. Suitum and his fiancé Wendy Stearns of Sturbridge, MA, and Timothy A. Suitum and his wife Beth of Oxford, MA; her sister, Catherine S. Shapiro and her husband Dr. Bradley Shapiro of Cranston, RI; her brothers, Henry M. Sinasky of Brooklyn, CT; and Joseph G. Sinasky of Worcester, MA.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Halina's family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 11, 2019 with a funeral service at 6:30pm in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. Burial will be private. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.