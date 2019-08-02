|
Harold Clifford Gates 1956 - 2019
Central Village - Harold Clifford Gates, 63, of Central Village passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday morning August 1, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1956 to the late Clifford and Joan Gates. Harold married is beloved wife, Charlene in September of 1978. When Harold wasn't working, he enjoyed riding his Harley or relaxing at home. Harold was employed at Gorin's Furniture for 30 years until he retired in March of this year. He is survived by his three children, Harold Gates II of Central Village, Clifford Gates of Central Village and Kristi Gates of Chaplin, CT. He also leaves behind his brother Glenn Gates of Canterbury, his sister Bonnie Gates of Ohio, his loving daughter-in-law Rachel Simpson and two amazing grandchildren Katie and Kyle. Besides his parents Harold is predeceased by his wife of nearly forty years Charlene Gates. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10:00AM in Tillinghast Funeral Home 25 Main Street Central Village. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening August 5, 2019 from 6-8PM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019