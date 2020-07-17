1/1
Harold Purvis
Harold Purvis 1930 - 2020
Michigan - Harold "Harry" A. Purvis, age 90 of Marquette, Michigan entered eternal life on July 11, 2020 with his loved ones by his side at Jacobetti Home for Veterans.
Born May 26, 1930 in Norwich, CT, the son of Fred and Bernice (Wolf) Purvis. Harry was raised in Lisbon, Connecticut graduating from Griswold High School class of 1948. Harry attended University of Connecticut and was drafted into the United States Army. He served in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Connecticut graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Biology. He married Dorothy "Dottie" Brelsford in 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, CT. His career led them to Marquette, Michigan where they raised their three children and where Harry began his 32-year career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as a Fishery Research Biologist specializing in Sea Lamprey control.
Harry Purvis is survived by his daughter, Linda Purvis (Brian Naze) of Marquette, MI, son Gary Purvis, of Chippewa Falls, WI, and daughter, Susan Purvis, of Whitefish, MT. Harry has four grandchildren, Amber (Roger) Rudd of Whitefish, MT, Alison Jenner (Matt Suksi) of Appleton, WI, Alicia Jenner (Peter Savolainen) of Okemos, MI, and Robert Purvis of Whitefish, MT. Harry is survived by six great-grandchildren, Olli and Sami Savolainen, Cole and Aila Suksi, and Webb and Harry Rudd; his brother, Donald Purvis of Lisbon, CT, also many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Dorothy and brother, Gerald.
Harry's family would like to thank the providers and staff at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans for their care during his final years.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Michigan Chapter Upper Peninsula Office 309 S. Front St. #233 Marquette, MI 49855.
Canale-Tonella Funeral Home, Marquette, MI www.canalefuneral.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
