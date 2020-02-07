|
|
Harriet L. Barber 1934 - 2020
Willimantic - Harriet L. (Kelly) Barber, 85, of Willimantic, beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) Barber, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020, due to complications from COPD.
She was born in Norwich, CT, to the late Maurice and Beatrice (Malloy) Kelly. Harriet owned Duke's Restaurant and owned and operated Liberty Restaurant for 22 years with her late husband Leo Bellerose, Sr. Harriet married Anthony "Tony" in 1992.
She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary in Willimantic, a member of the American Legion 19 for 42 years and a member of Elks Lodge 1311 (previously 1706).
Harriet enjoyed traveling, her favorite places were Cape Cod and Florida. She also loved to play board games, bingo, baking, reading, building puzzles and she was an avid Red Sox fan.
Harriet enjoyed vacations with family and friends, as well as visits from her great great-grandchild, Madison. Harriet was devoted wife and mother. In addition to her husband, Harriet is survived by her three daughters, Harriet McKean (Charlie) of Willimantic, Linda Desindes and her fiancé Greg Michaud of Willimantic and Ann Parker (Richard) of Mansfield; two brothers, Maurice and Charles Kelly; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Leo Bellerose, Jr., brother, Paul Kelly, and sister, Beatrice Gagliandi.
Harriet's family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice Care for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, 628 Hebron Ave., Suite 300, Glastonbury, CT 06033.
Harriet's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. (Rte.195), Willimantic. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St., Willimantic, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windham.
For an online memorial guest book please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020