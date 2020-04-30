Home

Harry O. Hasson Obituary
Harry O. Hasson 1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Harry Oliver Hasson, 79, passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Plainfield, CT. Harry was a strong and hardworking man that did everything for his wife Gertrude. He was born January 23, 1941 in New London, CT. He then lived in Brooklyn, CT with the Green's. He worked on local farms, worked for the Jolly's and he was an avid mechanic.
He then met the love of his life and was married on November 26, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Wauregan, CT where they lived. He was a teamster truck driver for NEW PENN., where he retired after 33 years.
He had a passion for collecting coins, Hess trucks and hats. He enjoyed NASCAR races and camping with numerous camping clubs. Harry enjoyed being outdoors and being a part of Alivia's and Tammy's world and going out for ice cream.
Harry is survived by his loving wife Gertrude Hasson of Danielson, CT and his Goddaughter Tammy Shippee of Canterbury, CT and loving extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wauregan, CT.
Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
