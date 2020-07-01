Heather King 1973 - 2020

Uncasville - Heather Blackburn King passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 23, 2020.

Heather was born in New London, Jan. 3, 1973, to Gerry L Blackburn and Patricia Boore Blackburn. Heather grew up in Groton and graduated from Fitch Sr. in 1991.

Heather worked in several careers from the time she was 16 until her marriage to Reginald King in 1998. Heather was a great mother to her stepson, Gerald King, and her three children, Alexandra, Elijah and Elizabeth King.

Heather volunteered in the community for many years, serving the homeless community through God's Closet Clothing Ministry and going the extra mile to help families through Angel Tree.

Besides her husband, children and mother, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Leanna King; her sister, Patricia Blackburn Mingo, brother-in-law, Peter Mingo and their daughters, Nicole and Adrienne Mingo. She was predeceased by her father, Gerry L. Blackburn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



