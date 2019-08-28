Home

Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Helen Bernier Obituary
Helen Bernier 1930 - 2019
Danielson - Helen Bernier, 89, of Danielson, CT peacefully passed away with the presence of her two children and her sister on August 27, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. She was born in Putnam, CT on April 6, 1930 the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Michowski) Drobiak. She was the beloved wife of Roland Bernier, Sr. for 43 years, he died on October 3, 2001.
Helen was a lifelong resident of Danielson, CT. She grew up with her three brothers and three sisters. Helen was a Communicant of St. James Church. She enjoyed gardening with her husband. Helen loved the UCONN Men's and Woman's Basketball Teams. She was a member of the Daughter's of Isabella and also enjoyed volunteering at the Quinebaug Senior Center
Helen is survived by her son Roland Bernier, Jr. of Danielson, CT; her daughter Patty Bernier of Avon, CT; her grandchildren Meghan and Neil and two great grandchildren; her loving sister Wanda Ben of Danielson, CT; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Helen was predeceased by her brothers Fred, Rudy and Jonny; her sisters Jennie Drobiak and Mary Varnish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Calling Hours will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30 AM. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
