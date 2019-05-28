|
|
Helen C. Rocheleau 1929 - 2018
Ruskin, FL - Helen C. (Staubley, Anderson, Wozniak) Rocheleau, age 89, passed away peacefully in Ruskin, Florida on 12/14/18. Helen taught for many years in the Norwich School System. She is survived by her son James M. Anderson of Waterford, CT, his wife Linda, granddaughter Kathryn Caristo-Scalora, and three grandchildren, Nico, Gianna, and Annika. She was the daughter of the late Ignacy and Martha Wozniak of Franklin, CT and had five brothers, all of whom predeceased her. A second son, Alan, also predeceased her.
Ms. Rocheleau was born at home in Yantic, CT, later moving to a family farm in Franklin, CT. She married Peter A. Anderson in 1947 having two children, Alan and James before divorcing in 1955. As a single mother, she received her BA from Willimantic State Teachers College, graduating in 1961. This began a long career teaching 2nd grade in the Norwich school system mostly at Wequonnoc School in Taftville. She was a well-respected educator, retiring in 1992. She married Charles Staubley of Preston in 1969 and extensively traveled abroad. Mr. Staubley passed away in 1996. In 2001 she moved to Valrico, Florida, marrying Maurice Rocheleau. Mr. Rocheleau passed away in 2008. Soon after, Ms. Rocheleau was diagnosed with renal cancer, bravely struggling against this disease for 10 years. Helen Rocheleau was a self-confident, independent woman who at the same time was fair-minded, liberal and loving. She made friends wherever she went and those many friends will sorely miss her passing. She had a deep passion for history and the sciences and never tired of learning.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Preston City Congregational Church.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 28 to May 30, 2019