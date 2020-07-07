1/1
Helen Cardin
Helen Cardin 1929 - 2020
Norwich - Helen M. Cardin 90, of Norwich died Sunday afternoon July 5, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Norwich on August 12, 1929 the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Czerniak) Chmielecki.
Helen was employed for a number of years as a breakfast cook at local restaurants before retiring. She was married to Joseph George Cardin who died on October 12, 2017.
She is survived by one son: Thomas Cardin and his wife Grace, three daughters: Patricia Myers and her husband Glenn, Deborah Alfieri and her husband Jeffrey and Carol Savluk and her husband Wayne, grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, and Daniel Cardin, great grandchildren: Natalie and Olivia Cardin and nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 256, Versailles, CT 06383 or to Kitty Harbor Cat Sanctuary, 2263 Glasgo Road, Griswold, CT 06351. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
