|
|
Helen D. Ehlert 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Helen D. Ehlert, 73, of Norwich, CT passed away April 23, 2019 at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born July 19, 1945 in Westbrook, ME. Helen was the daughter of the late Albert and Bridget (Cormier) Desfosses.
Helen worked at Danielson Oil and then for Hop Energy after the company sold for over 50 years, she retired in 2016. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, coffee, cards and playing games. She adored cats and trips to the beach.
She leaves her three daughters Tina Ehrenberg and her husband Andrew of Bow, NH; Becky Aldrich and her husband Todd of Danielson, CT; Stacie St. Andre and her husband Adam of Dudley, MA. Her grandchildren Jonathan Ehlert of Danielson, CT; Matthew Ehrenberg of Bow,NH; Bridget Ehrenberg of Bow, NH. Her siblings Betty Nilsen of Danielson, CT; Arthur Desfosses of Kent, WA; Laura Guertin of Danielson, CT; James Desfosses and his wife Donna of Norwich, CT; William Desfosses and his wife Donna of Townsend, MT.
A Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at The United Methodist Church of Danielson, 9 Spring Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019