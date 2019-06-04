|
Helen (Sakowich) Daley 1924 - 2019
Norwich - Helen (Sakowich) Daley, age 94, passed away at Norwichtown Rehabilitation on June 2, 2019. She was born in Montville on October 13, 1924 to the late David and Helen (Kononchuk) Sakowich. She married John R. Daley on August 19, 1950 at St. Patrick Cathedral in Norwich. He predeceased her in 1981. Helen spent most of her life in Greeneville, where she enjoyed the company of many friends and neighbors as she devoted her life as a homemaker for her family.
Helen is survived by her daughters Maureen Daley of Norwich, Deborah Lychack of Norwich, Patricia Levesque of Newington, and Eileen Huntoon and her husband Roger of Norwich. She also leaves behind granddaughter Katie Carges and her husband Mark of West Hartford, her beloved great-grandchildren Oliver, Emerson, and Caelyn, sister-in-law Irene Daley of Norwich, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Gladys Samokar and Mary Leniart and brother George Sakowich.
The family would like to thank the staff at Norwichtown Rehab for the kindness and compassion that they have shown Helen over the years.
Burial will be private. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Daley family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 4 to June 6, 2019