Helen DelMonte 1927 - 2019
Jewett City - Helen A. DelMonte, 92, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Colonial Health and Rehab Center of Plainfield. She was born on March 28, 1927 in Jewett City, daughter of the late Walenty Szewc and Eva (Puzio) Szewc.
Helen is survived by her son, John DelMonte and his wife, Karen; daughter, JoEllen Sheehan and her husband, Thomas; beloved grandchildren, Lyndsie Sumner and her husband, Michael; Ryan Sheehan; Joel DelMonte and his wife, Kimberly; and Jared DelMonte; precious great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, James, Jared Jr, Reide, and Flynn. She was predeceased by her sisters, Stella and Caroline and her brothers, Frank, Joseph, John and Bronislaw.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main Street Jewett City. A private graveside service is planned. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lilly Pond Road Griswold, a property where Helen was born and will be buried.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Helen's name to a preferred charity.
