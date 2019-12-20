|
Helen E. Gaudreau 1936 - 2019
Brooklyn - Helen E. Gaudreau, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1936. Helen graduated from Putnam High School and married Richard Gaudreau in October 1956. Richard and Helen raised four children and together ran their business Hurme TV & Appliance till their retirement. Richard passed away on January 30, 2019. Helen is survived by her children, Michael and Sharon Gaudreau, Karen Balch, Denise and Ron Olsen and Scott and Erin Gaudreau; grandchildren, Kristen and Alberto Ortiz, Lindsay and Al Boulanger, Mikey and Megan Gaudreau and Matt and Kayla Gaudreau and great grandchildren Evan Merchant, Noah Ortiz, Bebo Ortiz, and Mason and Kinslie Boulanger.
Helen will be missed by her family and also the many friends she had in her lifetime. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Westview who made her last days comfortable.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26. 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will be private. tillinghastfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019