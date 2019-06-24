|
Helen H. Harris 1933 - 2019
Danielson - Helen H. Harris, 85, of Danielson, passed away on Thurs. June 20, 2019 after a brief illness.
Helen was born in Hagerstown, MD on Nov. 26, 1933, daughter of the late Millie F. (Keefauver) and George Horn.
Helen worked for the Town of Cheshire for over 30 years as a Financial Accounting Specialist. Known as Itchy by her grandchildren, Helen was a master crafter and was always busy making something beautiful to give as a heartfelt gift. After retirement Helen moved to Danielson to be closer to family. There she became a proud member of the Interfaith Stitchers of the Westfield Congregational Church and continued giving her time and talents to help others.
She is survived by her children Linda M. Morris (Wes Hopkins) of Plainfield, Brian G. Morris (Kay) of Meriden, Debra G. Garrity (Mark) of Longmeadow, MA; sisters Katherine Grosh, Ruth Tremblay, and Betty Lehnert; grandchildren Michael, Matthew and Lisa Garrity. Helen was predeceased by her brothers William and John Horn.
Friends and family are welcome at the calling hour which will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield, CT 06374, followed by a service in celebration of Helen's life. Interment will be within the Evergreen Cemetery in Moosup, CT.
In lieu of flowers donations, in Helen's memory can be made to the Salvation Army by going to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/. For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 24 to June 26, 2019