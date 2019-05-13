Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dziki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Dziki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen M. Dziki Obituary
Helen M. Dziki 1922 - 2019
Dayville - Helen M. Dziki, 96, of Dayville, CT died, May 11, 2019 at home in Dayville. She was born on November 22, 1922 in Rogers, CT, daughter of the late Stefan and Mary (Novakowicz) Macina. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Dziki, they were married on June 26, 1948 at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers, CT.
Helen was a graduate of Killingly High School. She worked for several local companies as an assembler. She retired from Rogers Corp. in 1972. Helen was a communicant of St. Ignatius and of St. Joseph Church till both closed.
Helen leaves her children David Dziki of Merrimack, NH; Janice Blanchette and husband Ted of Dayville, CT; Judith Konesni and husband William of Pomfret Center, CT and Barbara Musselman and husband Brain of Melrose, MA. Her eight grandsons, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2006 and her sisters Stella Bachand, Julia Weigel and Dorothy Macina. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in Helen's Memory to Day Kimball Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260
Funeral Services are private. Burial will be with her husband Joseph in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now