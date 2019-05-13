|
Helen M. Dziki 1922 - 2019
Dayville - Helen M. Dziki, 96, of Dayville, CT died, May 11, 2019 at home in Dayville. She was born on November 22, 1922 in Rogers, CT, daughter of the late Stefan and Mary (Novakowicz) Macina. She was the beloved wife of Joseph M. Dziki, they were married on June 26, 1948 at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers, CT.
Helen was a graduate of Killingly High School. She worked for several local companies as an assembler. She retired from Rogers Corp. in 1972. Helen was a communicant of St. Ignatius and of St. Joseph Church till both closed.
Helen leaves her children David Dziki of Merrimack, NH; Janice Blanchette and husband Ted of Dayville, CT; Judith Konesni and husband William of Pomfret Center, CT and Barbara Musselman and husband Brain of Melrose, MA. Her eight grandsons, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2006 and her sisters Stella Bachand, Julia Weigel and Dorothy Macina. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in Helen's Memory to Day Kimball Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260
Funeral Services are private. Burial will be with her husband Joseph in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2019