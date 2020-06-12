Helen S. Zei 1930 - 2020
Norwich - Helen S. Zei, 90, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, after a brief illness, with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born in Norwich, CT on January 13, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sopie (Gruszczynski) Sipolski.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bruno Zei, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dale Kennon, grandsons Robert and David Kennon and sister-in-law Patricia Sipolski and her children. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Ronald Sipolski.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home in Norwich is in charge of arrangements.
