Helen Tetreault 1933 - 2019
Wilmington, DE - On Monday, October 7, 2019, Helen Tetreault, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home in Wilmington, DE at the age of 86.
Helen was born on May 5, 1933 in Bozrah, CT to Paul and Anna Tarasevich. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1950 and worked for the Norwich Bulletin and the City of Norwich. On April 18, 1958, Helen married Norman Tetreault of Jewett City, CT. They raised three children, Stewart of Hartford, CT and Jennifer and Nancy, both of Wilmington, DE.
Helen's family was the center of her life. Gatherings in the kitchen on 79 Williams Street, somehow managed to house all who showed up and were full of food, fun, laughter and a game of cards. She was passionate about her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family, including the four legged family members. She loved to visit the casino - penny slots were a favorite - and cheered for the Yankees. She was a practiced practical joker and her easy laugh was infectious.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna; three sisters, Nellie Karpilov, Marie Mateyka and Olga Grogan; three brothers, Alexander Tarasevich, Daniel Tarasevich and Augustus Tarasevich; and her daughter-in-law Patricia Hardcastle. She is survived by her husband, her three children, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Helen's honor in the Spring of 2020 in Connecticut - specific date and time will be communicated early in the new year.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019