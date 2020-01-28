Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
18 Main St., N.
Grosvenordale, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
18 Main St., N.
Grosvenordale, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Henriet Blanchette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henriet F. Blanchette


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henriet F. Blanchette Obituary
Henriet F. Blanchette 1926 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Henriet (Coderre) Blanchette, 93, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. Born in North Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Ulderic and Adrienne (Audette) Coderre.
Henriet attended St. Joseph School and High School before working at Cluett Peabody Mill. She then worked at the American Optical Corp in Southbridge, MA for over 25 years before retiring in 1988. She loved going shopping and bowling on Sundays with her family. Henriet watched hundreds of movies that she collected over the years. She also enjoyed her large collection of figurines, especially the angels. Christmas was her favorite time of the year where she would decorate the whole house, fill the living room with presents, mostly for her son David, and bake meat pie.
Henriet is survived by her son David Blanchette of Danielson; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, the late Andre "Mickey" Blanchette; her sister Florette Lavallee; and her brothers Gerard Coderre, Robert Coderre, Normand Coderre, John Coderre; and a nephew, Thomas Coderre.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henriet's family from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT, with a Mass of Christian Burial taking place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the ARC of Quinebaug Valley, 387 Cook Hill Rd., Danielson, CT 06239. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
Download Now