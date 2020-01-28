|
Henriet F. Blanchette 1926 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Henriet (Coderre) Blanchette, 93, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. Born in North Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Ulderic and Adrienne (Audette) Coderre.
Henriet attended St. Joseph School and High School before working at Cluett Peabody Mill. She then worked at the American Optical Corp in Southbridge, MA for over 25 years before retiring in 1988. She loved going shopping and bowling on Sundays with her family. Henriet watched hundreds of movies that she collected over the years. She also enjoyed her large collection of figurines, especially the angels. Christmas was her favorite time of the year where she would decorate the whole house, fill the living room with presents, mostly for her son David, and bake meat pie.
Henriet is survived by her son David Blanchette of Danielson; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, the late Andre "Mickey" Blanchette; her sister Florette Lavallee; and her brothers Gerard Coderre, Robert Coderre, Normand Coderre, John Coderre; and a nephew, Thomas Coderre.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Henriet's family from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT, with a Mass of Christian Burial taking place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the ARC of Quinebaug Valley, 387 Cook Hill Rd., Danielson, CT 06239. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020