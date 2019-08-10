|
Henrietta (Sis) R. (Tombari) Sullivan 1929 - 2019
Plainfield - Henrietta (Sis) R. (Tombari) Sullivan age 90. We lost an Angel of mercy to a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home with family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 18th, 1929 in Norwich to the late Umberto and Ida (Ferri) Tombari who immigrated through Ellis Island from Fano , Italy in the early 1900's. Henrietta is predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters Joseph (Pete), Enzo, Dr. Seraphino (Tom), Enrichetta Tombari and Teresa Lucarelli..
Henrietta was married for 39 years to the late Edward F. Sullivan 1953-1992. (Sis & Sully). She leaves a son Edward D. Sullivan and his wife Rhonda, and a daughter Diane Harakaly of Vermont. 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother.
Henrietta (Sis) graduated from Saint Raphael's School of Nursing in 1950. Started career in the ER and surgery unit, later as office nurse for the late Dr. Fredrick Barrett in Jewett City, CT. She was the Director of Nurses at the former Summit Convalescent home and Director of Nurses at the former Village Manor (now Colonial). Sis participated in writing the first procedures to implement the Medicare/Medicaid Act of 1965.
She lived her lifetime to caring for others. In addition to her professional career Sis was a Cub scout Den mother, the Boy scout Troop 54 nurse for the 3 week cross-country camping trip to Yellowstone in1968, always welcome the neighborhood children to the family pool in her back yard. She loved and saw the best in everyone she met.
Sis was a past President and Tour Coordinator for the Norwich Chapter of AARP. A devout member of the Saint John Roman Catholic church and Saint John Ladies Guild, member of the Red Hats Society.
She always enjoyed visiting the ocean and gardening. Henrietta loved to travel. Her lifetime charity was the Danny Thomas Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
A special thank you to all her family and friends who routinely visited and helped with her care in the hospital, Rehab facilities, driving her to chemo treatments, "Ladies night out" at her home was she was too sick to go out, and care at her home.
In lieu of flowers Henrietta would have preferred a donation to the . A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 AM in St. John the Apostle Church, 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield, CT with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jewett City, CT. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019