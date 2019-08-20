|
Henrique F. Camacho 1936 - 2019
Griswold - Henrique (Henry) F. Camacho, 83 years-old, died in his home in Griswold, CT on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Lidia Camacho, and children Julio Camacho, Sonia Wilbur (Camacho), Antonio Camacho, and Carlos Camacho–his daughters-in-law were Cheryl, Elis-Angela, and Miwa. Named after his father, he was born on February 3, 1936, in Madeira, Portugal to Isabel and Henrique F. Camacho (Sr). His surviving siblings include Caroline, Isabel, Sezinha, and João. Henry was also a grandfather to four beautiful women, Cristina, Chelsea, Jamie and Haley, great grandfather to Abel, and best friend of Miya, his faithful canine.
At the age of 17, he immigrated to Sao Paulo, Brazil to seek a better life where he met his future wife Lidia Campos. As goalkeeper of Flamengo AC Soccer Club, his athleticism, as well as manners, won her over and they were married on July 4th, 1959. In 1971, Henry immigrated to America–one year later, he was joined by his wife and children and they settled down in Norwich, Connecticut, close to his extended family. Henry held a wide range of positions over the years, including baker at Delia's Bakery & Deli in Norwich and mold operator at defense contractor Arwood Corp in Groton. Prior to retirement, he served as employee chauffeur at Backus Hospital in Norwich. Greeting everyone with a large and friendly smile each day, he was much beloved by the hospital faculty. Outside work, Henry utilized his craftsmanship to remodel the homes of family and friends–he was extraordinarily gifted as an electrician, plumber, and carpenter. Folks that knew Henry was amazed at his tempo and work ethic, a trait he strongly passed on to his children.
Henry had a passion for animals that stemmed from the family farm of his childhood. Over the years, he raised many animals, but his true love was birds, especially canaries. As much as he loved his animals, he placed his family above all else. Henry lived a full life, moving from Norwich to Griswold Connecticut to seek a quieter setting. He enjoyed landscaping, fishing and watching soccer matches on television. As much as he was known for his grit, Henry had a humorous side, taking great joy in joking with friends and family alike.
His family will receive family and friends on August 22, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral (490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT). A Mass will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Thomas Church 61 Preston City Rd. Voluntown, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made as a tribute gift to the at
http://donatenow.heart.org/Donate.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019