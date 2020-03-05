|
Henry Francis Misiaszek 1924 - 2020
Danielson - Henry Francis Misiaszek, 95, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Danielson, CT December 6, 1924 son of the late Matthew and Agatha (Siwicki) Misiaszek. He was the husband of the late Lucienne (Bousquet) Misiaszek. During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps. Henry owned and operated Misiaszek Studios, a professional photography studio on Maple Street in Danielson for 51 years. Henry is survived by his daughters, Nancy St. Jean of Pomfret and Kathy Misiaszek of Crawfordville, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Schoppe of Putnam, Sadie and her husband Brandon Dutremble of Plainfield, Seth St. Jean and his wife Andi of Pomfret, and great granddaughter Ella Schoppe. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020