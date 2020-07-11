Henry George Woodka 1925 - 2020

Franklin - Henry George Woodka of North Franklin, CT passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on September 26, 1925 in Montville, CT to the late George and Eva (Nosek) Woodka. He attended school to 8th grade in a one-room schoolhouse in North Franklin and graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1943.

Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 when he was honorably discharged. He was a semi-trailer truck driver for many years and he also worked his farm in North Franklin, growing hay and corn and raising cattle.

Henry is survived by his wife Shirley Pingalore Grabarek Woodka whom he married on November 12, 1976: his 4 stepchildren, Christine Lamb (Wally), Gerald Grabarek (Deborah), Steven Grabarek (Donna), and Thomas Grabarek. He leaves seven step-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was pre-deceased by a stepson, Theodore Grabarek and a step-grandson, Christopher Grabarek and by five sisters: Josephine Mackie, Pauline Johnson, Edna Gilchrist, Sophie Woodka and Mary Slowick and one brother, Rev. Raymond Woodka, S.S.J.

Henry was a devoted husband and stepfather. Among his loves were nature, the Boston Celtics, the open road and telling a good joke.

At the end of his life he received compassionate care from his special aides Jackie Beausfour and Carole Chery.

Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.



