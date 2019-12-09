Home

Henry J. "Tiny" Lemoi


1945 - 2019
Henry J. "Tiny" Lemoi Obituary
Henry "Tiny" J. Lemoi 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Henry J. Lemoi, 75, died at home from an accident on December 7, 2019. Born in Warwick, Rhode Island to Julienne Lemoi, whose husband died prior to his namesake's birth, Henry lived and worked in northeastern Connecticut. He served as a nursing home administrator at Norwich and New London Convalescent Homes before retiring from Cook Willow Convalescent Home in the early 2000s.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. Lemoi, in 2001, and a brother, Raymond. He is survived by his brother Robert Lemoi from Rhode Island, Richard Lemoi from Maine, daughter Keli Lemoi and son-in-law Peter Masuck, from Chelsea, MA, daughter Lynn Pasquerella and her husband John Kuchle, from Washington, DC and Woodstock, CT, and beloved grandsons, Pierce and Spencer Kuchle.
An avid gardener and passionate poker player, Henry's greatest joy came from interacting with family and friends.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
