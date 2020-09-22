Henry Wilfred Bromley Warren Jr. 1928 - 2020
Moosup - Henry Wilfred Bromley Warren, Jr., 92, of Moosup passed away September 20, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born May 6, 1928 in Killingly to the late Henry and Luna (Mason) Warren. He was married first to the late Olive (Burgon) Warren, and later married Pauline (Plantier) Warren who died in 2004. He is survived by his daughters Donna Bourque of Moosup, Cindy Warren of Wauregan, sons Richard Warren of Willimantic, and William Warren of Danielson, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter Linda (Bates) of Lebanon, brothers Arthur Warren, William Richardson, and sister Betty Richardson. He served in the U.S. Army as Private First Class. He worked many years as a bus driver for NE Transit. He enjoyed playing Rummy, singing, laughing, and watching the Red Sox. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Westfield Cemetery in Danielson. Henry's celebration of life will follow at his home. Masks and social distancing required. tillinghastfh.com