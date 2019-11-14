|
|
Herbert B. Christy, Jr. 1946 - 2019
Herbert Barry Christy, Jr, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12, 2019. He was born in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Herbert Barry Christy, Sr. and Elizabeth (Caldwell) Christy Neal.
Herbert is survived by his two brothers, Lawrence (Jan) Christy of Putnam, CT. and Michael (Annette) Neal, of Worthington, OH, nieces Sara Christy, Karen Crowley and Beth Lamothe and nephew Aaron Neal.
Herbert was an avid sports fan but his heart was with the Dallas Cowboys. After retiring from Rogers Corporation in Woodstock, CT., he returned to home to Versailles, Kentucky to live.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Midway Cemetery, Midway, Kentucky with the Rev. Randall William Bush officiating. Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway, Versailles, KY is in charge of arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019