Herbert R. Savage Jr. 1945 - 2019
Baltic - Herbert R. Savage Jr., 73, of Baltic, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1945, son of the late Herbert R. and Blanche (Thomasina) Savage Sr.
He worked at Lehigh Petroleum Co., then moved to California for 35 years. On his return to Connecticut, he worked at Industrial Pallet and Spielman Farm.
Herbert is survived by his brother Larry Savage and his wife Diane, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Private arrangements are entrusted to the care of Potter Funeral Home www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019