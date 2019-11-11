Home

Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Hillary Killeen Obituary
Hillary Killeen 2019
Norwich - Hillary Victoria Killeen, died suddenly on October 5, 2019. She attended Preston Schools, graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 2009 and had been living in Norwich and working as a Spa Assistant at Mandora Spa at Norwich Inn.
The daughter of the late Kathleen NcNamara and William R. Killeen.
She leaves two brothers James McNamara of Pomfret Center, CT and Owen Killeen of Charlotte, NC. Funeral services will be private and under the care of Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
