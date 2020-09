Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard F. Brigner 1940 - 2020

Norwich - Howard F. Brigner, 80, died September 16, 2020, at Backus Hospital.

He was born on March 2, 1940, in Piketon, Ohio.

He was married to Nancy (Papparelli) Brigner, who died on November 5, 2016.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



