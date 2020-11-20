1/1
Howard Trudeau
Howard Trudeau 1956 - 2020
Groton - Howard "Howie" Trudeau passed away in his Groton residence on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Howard was born in February 1956, to Gerard and Lorraine Trudeau of Moosup.
His passion for working with his hands led him to be a skilled woodworker and contractor for many years.
In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and cooking and was always happiest with a cat by his side.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Lorraine, and his sister, Linda. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Cody and Zandra Trudeau and Corinne and Will Ader, his grandchildren, Leighton and Alex, and sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Louie Demers.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be mourning privately, and services are not being scheduled at this time.
Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
