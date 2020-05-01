|
|
Hubert A. Lemery 1937 - 2020
Danielson - Hubert Anatole Lemery, 82, born December 28, 1937, passed away April 20, 2020.
Bert, a retired AT&T Operations Manager, served as a U. S. Navy electronic technician for four years and was a graduate of Killingly High School in Danielson.
He retired to Hampstead, NC where he and his wife enjoyed golf, beaches, and fishing together.
Bert is survived by his sister, Rejeanne Desaulniers of Plainfield, his brother, Conrad Lemery of Hebron, his son, Kevin Lemery Sr. of Monroe, NC, Kevin's wife Michelle (Peloquin) Lemery, grandson, Kevin Lemery Jr., and one great-granddaughter, Cori Lemery.
He was predeceased by his wife, Muriel Filteau, grandson, Cory Lemery, and his parents, Edeas P. Lemery and Blandine Hubert of Danielson and Moosup.
Services will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020