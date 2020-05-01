Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
(704) 289-3173
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Lemery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert A. Lemery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert A. Lemery Obituary
Hubert A. Lemery 1937 - 2020
Danielson - Hubert Anatole Lemery, 82, born December 28, 1937, passed away April 20, 2020.
Bert, a retired AT&T Operations Manager, served as a U. S. Navy electronic technician for four years and was a graduate of Killingly High School in Danielson.
He retired to Hampstead, NC where he and his wife enjoyed golf, beaches, and fishing together.
Bert is survived by his sister, Rejeanne Desaulniers of Plainfield, his brother, Conrad Lemery of Hebron, his son, Kevin Lemery Sr. of Monroe, NC, Kevin's wife Michelle (Peloquin) Lemery, grandson, Kevin Lemery Jr., and one great-granddaughter, Cori Lemery.
He was predeceased by his wife, Muriel Filteau, grandson, Cory Lemery, and his parents, Edeas P. Lemery and Blandine Hubert of Danielson and Moosup.
Services will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -