Hubert "Dick" Perreault 1933 - 2020

Danielson - Hubert "Dick" Perreault, 87, of Danielson, passed away on September 22, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare. He was born on May 18, 1933, to Joseph Eugene and Amilda Perreault in Danielson. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy, and eventually retired from Roger's Corporation. Once retired, he became a school bus driver, which brought him a great deal of joy!

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Carragher) Perreault, his brother, Eugene Perreault of Wisconsin, his son, Bud Perreault of Spartanburg, SC., his daughter, Kathleen Hines from Danielson, his grandson, CJ Hines of Charlotte, NC, and his granddaughter, Chelsea Hines and great-grandson Grayson, both from Danielson.

A private service to be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store