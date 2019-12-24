|
Ian Mills 1988 - 2019
Norwich - Ian Mills, 31, of Norwich, CT passed away on December 20th 2019.
Ian was born in Portland, OR on December 10th, 1988. His family later moved to Eliot, ME where he graduated from Marshwood High School in 2007. He played varsity Hockey and Lacrosse. He also enjoyed playing golf and baseball. He continued his education and received his associates degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, CT. Ian had a special bond with his mother and could always be found helping her in the kitchen cooking feasts. He was most happy when he was working with wood. He made everything from furniture to home improvements. His father and he would spend hours in their shop working on projects and memories. He loved his brothers even when they teased him for his red hair. His nephews loved him and considered him the "fun uncle". He always put others first.
Ian is survived by his mother and father Michele and Mark Mills; his three brothers Lucas, Erik and Rhys Mills; his nephews Colin and Landon Mills; and other family and friends.
Ian's Family is holding a wake at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St. Norwich, CT on Saturday December 28th from 5 to 7 PM. This will be followed by a private funeral.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019