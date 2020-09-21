Ida M. Grecki 1927 - 2020

Norwich - Ida M. Grecki, 93, a loving mother and friend, passed away at Backus Hospital from complications of COVID-19 on September 19, 2020.

She leaves behind her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cherie (Grecki) Krug and Ronald Krug of Granstville, MD, and Bernadette Grecki and her husband Stanley Kaplan of Norwich. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley H. Grecki; her son, Henry B. Grecki; her nephew, Thomas Gendrolas; and her brother, Louis Gallo.

She was born in New Britain, March 15, 1927, to Giuseppe Gallo and Mary (Bonet) Gallo.

She married Stanley Grecki on November 27, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. She met Stanley when she was only 16 at a rolling skating rink in New Britain and they later married when Ida was 21.

She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in South Glastonbury and lived in Glastonbury for almost 60 years.

Ida loved to travel with her husband and they traveled to Europe and extensively in the U.S. She loved to cook, walk her dogs, enjoyed creative projects and loved children and animals.

To abide by her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A celebration of her life will be held next month by video in this time of COVID-19.

For information, contact her daughter, Bernadette Grecki, at bgrecki@yahoo.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street, Norwich.

To honor Ida's memory, please wear a mask to protect yourself and others until we are through this pandemic.



