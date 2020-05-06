|
|
Ina (Place) Macko 1924 - 2020
Griswold - Ina (Place) Macko, age 96, of Griswold, CT, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 after a short battle with Coronavirus. She was the wife of the late Walter Macko.
Ina, the only child of Cyril and Ina (Moore) Place, was born on April 26, 1924 and raised in Providence, RI, graduating from Classical High School before moving to the Place family farm in Greene, RI. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1945 with a degree in Agriculture and supported her husband's poultry farming business. She extended her education with a Masters degree in education and went on to teach Math for twenty-five years at Voluntown Elementary School.
Ina was very supportive of youth activities including sports, scouting, 4-H Club, Sunday school, and Vacation Bible School. She sang with the church choir and the Griswold Senior Singers.
An exercise enthusiast, Ina loved to dance, workout at Curves, enjoyed a daily swim at Hopeville Pond in the summer, hiked up Mt Washington, and loved joining in the Chicken Dance at family functions. Frequent trips to Westerly beaches were filled with riding the waves and building sand castles. Her favorite trips involved taking family groups to many National Parks. Ina never ceased in her quest to be active.
Ina is survived by her daughter Barbara (Tom) Cappucci, her sons Paul (Patty) Macko, Glen (Kathy) Macko, Jay Macko, and Kenneth (Brenda) Macko, thirteen grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Brian.
Arrangements are by the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home in Jewett City, CT. A future memorial service will be scheduled when larger groups are allowed to gather.
Donations in Ina's memory may be made to the 1st Congregational Church, 878 Voluntown Rd., Griswold, CT 06351.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2020