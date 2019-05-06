Ira E. Flannery Sr. 1955 - 2019

North Windham - Ira Flannery, Sr., 63, peacefully departed to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and greatest friend.

Ira was born on July 8, 1955 in Dexter, Maine, to the late Milo H. Flannery, Sr. and Joanne

Flannery. Ira spent his childhood in Waterbury, CT for some time; he moved to Danielson where he graduated in 1974 from Killingly High School, then enlisted in the United States Air Force.

As an active member, Ira was stationed England as well as various states across the country. He eventually settled in Connecticut to raise a family. It was here he joined the United States Postal

Service, beginning as a clerk and diligently working his way up to his last position before retirement as Postmaster.

In all he did, Ira gave his entire heart and filled the room with laughter. From rounds of golf with friends, to breakfasts at church, to holidays and picnics with family, Ira was all about love; love for his family and friends, the people who brightened his life and were illuminated by his endless capacity to make you feel like the most important person in the world. We will miss every embrace and cherish those memories of swimming in the pool, listening to music, and eating great food together.

Ira leaves behind his son, Ira Flannery, Jr. of Liverpool, New York; his daughter Janna Oakfellow-Pushee of Ayer, Mass (Ian Pushee); his grandchildren, John Thomas, Danielle, Everett, Sarah, and Margaret. He also leaves his brother, Milo Flannery, Jr, and countless and loyal friends and family whose loss is immeasurable. Ira was pre-deceased by his sister, Deborah Lalumiere and her husband Jean.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on May 18th at 11 a.m. hosted at the Christian Fellowship Church,140 Pudding Hill Road, Scotland, CT. https://www.cfcscotland.org/. In honor of Ira, wear your golf, Patriots, Cardinals or military attire. Burial will be at Maine's Veterans' Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanandValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2019