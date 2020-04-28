|
Irene E. Sherman 1928 - 2020
Plainfield - Irene Sherman, 92, of Plainfield passed away April 28, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas E. Sherman and her son Thomas M. Sherman. She is survived by her two sons Robert J. Sherman and his wife Jean Sherman of Plainfield, James Sherman and his wife Charity Sherman of Pacifica, Washington and her daughter in law Sally Sherman of Canterbury. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brother Robert Bouley of Plainfield, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. A lifelong resident of Plainfield, Irene was one of 6 children. An active woman throughout her life, Irene retired as a waitress from the Plainfield Greyhound Park where she also served as a Union Steward. She was a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Plainfield Senior Chorus and St. Johns Church Ladies Guild , where she volunteered countless hours running the baked goods booth of the annual Christmas Bazaar . Throughout her life, Irene enjoyed traveling with her husband and hosting holiday parties and picnics for her family. Other simple joys in her life included bragging about her great grandchildren, watching Patriots football and UCONN women's basketball, word searches, Hampton Beach, NH, reading, a well made Rye Press and crocheting. Every summer of the last 6 years of her life she spent crocheting mittens for each student in her granddaughter's kindergarten class room. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Irene's family would like to thank Colonial Health and Rehab for their exceptional kindness and care. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic services will be private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020