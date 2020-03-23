Home

Irene M. Desrosiers Obituary
Irene M. Desrosiers 1921 - 2020
Norwich - Irene M. Desrosiers passed away at home March 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Taftville January 6, 1921 the daughter of Cleophas and Emma (Lucier) Thibeault. On August 14, 1943 Irene was united in marriage in Sacred Heart Church Taftville to Romeo (Curly) Desrosiers. He passed away December 17, 1998. She is survived by 5 children Patricia A. Sweet and husband Carl, Linda A. Smith and husband Bruce, Robert J. Desrosiers and wife Claire, Richard J. Desrosiers and wife Pamela, and Theresa A. Andrews, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. Funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School 15 Hunters Ave. Taftville, CT 06380.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
