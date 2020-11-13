Irene Plecan 1926 - 2020
Colchester - Irene Plecan, 94, died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Chestelm in Moodus.
She was born in Norwich, Nov. 6, 1926, to the late Samuel and Anna (Mitzkawitz) Gyome.
Irene was a very kind woman, who was loved by many, she lived most of her life in Colchester; she graduated from Bacon Academy, was united in marriage to Michael Plecan in 1947, raised her family and worked in the Colchester School district.
She was the head cook at Jack Jacter Elementary and a charter member of the Colchester Farmers Club.
Irene loved to play bingo, go to the casino and spend time with her sisters and friends.
Irene is survived by her son, Michael Plecan and significant other Pam Ashton; daughters, Susan Shaw and husband Jim, Maryann Rutka, Edwina Collins and husband Adam and Adrienne Suto and husband Paul; grandchildren, Paul, Gregory, Sasha and Ross Suto, Erin Walsh, Amos Shaw and Allison Rutka; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Ava, Anya, Caleb, Ethan, Gunner and Mila; and her sister, Vera Glemboski. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband Michael Plecan; her brothers Michael Gyome, and Paul Gyome and sisters Jennie Levine, Mae Ruszala, and Helen Huron.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
for condolences. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements.