Irene R. Goddette 2019
Jewett City - Irene Rita Goddette, 63, formerly of Jewett City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Putnam, CT at the home of her caregivers, Guy and Josie Cherenfant. She is predeceased by her parents Chester and Bertha (Rosol) Goddette, and brother Michael Goddette.
Irene brought much life and joy into the lives of her family and caregivers. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Beth Goddette and her nephews Tom Goddette from Canton, MI and Ross Goddette from New Orleans, LA. She leaves behind loving cousins, on both her Rosol and Goddette sides, especially the LaFrancois and Christensen family. Irene was born with Downs Syndrome and resided at home until 2003. She relished time spent with her caregivers, especially the Dauphinais, Duquette, and Cherenfant families.
Though Irene was born with Downs Syndrome, she had a super memory, especially for dates, and TV shows. Irene loved all her family and enjoyed going back to Jewett City to spend time with everyone, especially her Aunt Lee and Cousins Linda and Roger. She enjoyed celebrating her birthdays and would readily announce the date to everyone. She liked going out to eat, especially to Zips for a cheeseburger. Irene was crazy about Blake Sheldon and NCIS with Mark Harmon. She enjoyed her time at Network, Inc. in Dayville, especially getting a smile from Steven.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to QV Special Olympics 460 North Bigelow Rd. Hampton, CT 06247.
Calling hours will be held 10:00-11:00 Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lily Pond Road, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019