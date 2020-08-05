Irene Urban 1926 - 2020

Preston - Irene Urban, a Preston icon, made her journey to heaven on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kazimer "Charles" Urban, and beloved son, Charles Urban. Irene was a longtime active member of the Preston Community Chorus, she loved to sing in the church choir, and community members fondly remember waving to her on her three mile daily walks to church. Irene is survived by five children, Mary Bratnik, Arlene and Bob Beaumont, Walter and Kathy Urban, Karen and Rich Stofega, Denise and Peter Roemer, and a loving daughter-in-law, Janet Urban. She is also survived by one sister, Vera Sadowski. She had 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Irene's life was full of love and there was nothing she cherished more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An outdoor celebration of life will be held at Preston City Congregational Church on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m.. All are welcome to attend.



