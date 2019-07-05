|
Irene Vivian (Robinson) Doolittle 1931 - 2019
Jewett City - Irene Vivian (Robinson) Doolittle, 87, of Jewett City, passed away on July 5, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1931, to the late Leo and Irene Robinson and was the wife of Dr. Walter Doolittle. She graduated from Griswold High School in 1950.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Walter after 54 years. He passed away on March 3, 2006.
She is survived by her children: Deborah Korytkowski of Jewett City, Charles Doolittle of Jewett City, Philip Doolittle of Preston, Pamela Schnepp and her husband Gilbert of Voluntown, Terri Arsenault and her husband Paul of Groton. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, a sister Theresa Godaire of Jewett City and a brother Royce Robinson of Groton.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT with a memorial to service to follow immediately. Burial will follow in the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 5 to July 7, 2019