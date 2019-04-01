|
|
Irvin E. Hattin 1929 - 2019
Thompson - Irvin E. Hattin passed away March 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 9, 1929 in Great Barrington, MA to (late) Irvin Hattin & Ann (Farrell) Hattin. He was predeceased by his sons, Kevin Lehrer and Scott Lehrer as well as his sister, Anne Marie Kenyon.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nanci (Tefft) Hattin, his brother, Ronald Hattin of Austin, TX and five children; Donna Masterson of Thompson, Suzanne Spayd (Warren) of Sterling, Randy Lehrer (Phyllis) of Thompson, Shawn Lehrer (Gary) of Dayville and Staci Hattin of Pomfret. He also leaves 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren that brought him lots of love and brightened his days.
Irv graduated from Putnam High School in 1947, a proud member of the famous, undefeated 1946 football team. He attended Admiral Billard Academy in New London, CT for one year followed by an appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy in King's Point, NY and UCONN. He enlisted in the Army in 1950 expecting to be called to serve in Korea but was sent to Germany with the 169th infantry. After Germany he was in the Reserves at Fort Benning, GA then the CT National Guard & Reserves until his discharge in 1962 as a 1st Lieutenant.
He was an avid sports fan and athlete playing 1st string halfback and running back at King's Point & UCONN. A life-long Boston Red Sox fan, New England Patriots and UCONN Huskies fan. He also enjoyed following the CT Tigers and attending games with his sister. He was employed at Glass Container for 26 years staying until they closed then worked security at the Plainfield Greyhound Park & BNY-Mellon in Westborough, MA until he retired in 2014.
Donations can be made to any VFW, American Legion or in his memory.
Calling hours will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Burial to follow in Munyan Cemetery, Putnam, with Military Honors. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019