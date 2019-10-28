|
Irving E. Wetmore, Jr. 1943 - 2019
Taftville - Irving E. Wetmore, Jr. passed away Friday afternoon at WW Backus Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI January 3, 1943 the son of Irving E. Wetmore, Sr. and Evelyn (Poll) Wetmore. Irving was a career man serving in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years and was honorably discharged in 1991. On May 4, 1968 he was united in marriage to the former Michelle St. George and they enjoyed over 51 years of marriage. Irving had served as a Literacy Volunteer at Otis Library for 10 years. He was a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart Church Taftville where he served as usher at 8:00 Mass Sundays. Besides his wife, Irving is survived by two daughters Laura (Todd) Sexton and Leah (Matthew) Hall, two grandchildren Zachary and Eliana Sexton, a brother Carl (Linda) Wetmore, a sister Melissa (Burke) Stoughton, brother-in-laws Roy (Cathy) St. George and Guy (Josephine) St. George, nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by two sisters Carolyn Weiser and Donna Arnold. Visitation at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville is Saturday 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Taftville at 11:00 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School 15 Hunters Ave. Taftville, CT 06380. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019