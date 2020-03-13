|
|
Irving M. Thornton Jr. 1928 - 2019
Jewett City - Irving M. Thornton Jr. was born on March 24, 1928 in Jewett City, CT and passed away on December 27, 2019 and resided in Riverside, CA.
He is survived by children Richard (Karen) in Wilkesboro, NC; Linda Mullen in Clearwater, FL; David (Shanda) in Atlanta, GA; Donna Mendenhall (David) in Green Cove Springs, FL, brothers Bruce, in Norwich, CT and Keith in Ledyard, CT, as well as two nieces, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two stepchildren with spouses with five children and one grandson.
Irving, son of Irving Sr. and Ruth, graduated from Griswold High School, attended Electronics school in Providence, RI, and was an Air Force veteran. Before retiring he was Sales Representative in the Electronics and Service Industries based in several locations around the country. He was a past member of the Jewett City Methodist Church, a member of the Riverside Seventh-day Adventist Church, and a Mason.
A sabbath dinner, reception, and memorial service for all friends and family will start at one o'clock on Saturday, March 21, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Norwich, CT, followed by Interment at the Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold, for all. Memorials, if desired can be donated to Amber City Hospice, 3590 Central Ave. Ste 207, Riverside, CA, 92506 or to the Seventh-day Adventist Church of Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020