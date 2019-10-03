Home

Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Isaac Watson Obituary
Isaac Watson 1991 - 2019
Mansfield Center - Isaac Watson passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at age 28. He is survived by his parents, Susan (Cephas) Salley of Griswold, and Rodney Watson of Mansfield Center; grandparents Barbara Cephas & Roy Drayton of Griswold, and Everett (predeceased) & Rose Watson of Storrs; older brothers Rodney Watson, Jr., and Aaron Salley; aunts Leonora Cephas of Norwich, and Rhonda Watson of Mansfield; and numerous cousins, extended family members, and friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved music from rap to opera, riding motorcycles, working on cars, and a good plate of BBQ ribs.
Visiting hours will be from 5-7PM on Monday, October 7, at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT 06351. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Isaac T Watson Scholarship Fund at itwfoundation.org.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
