Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Isabella Kovacs 1935 - 2020
Norwich - Isabella Kovacs, 84, of Norwich, CT passed away from Covid-19 on April 23, 2020, at JFK Hospital after residing at the Menlo Park Veteran's Memorial Home in Edison, NJ since Jan. 10, 2020.
Born in Loughbawn, Ireland, Isabella immigrated to the United States at the age of 17. She served in the Army and the Air Force from 1956-1958. Isabella settled in Norwich, CT in 1971. She was employed at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT for many years until her retirement. Isabella was the devoted and loving mother of Julie Ann Kovacs (Diaz), Joseph Fessler, and Michael Fessler, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2015. She was the cherished grandmother of Jessica Hemingway, and great-grandmother to Jordan, Aliyah, Kadence, and Lyla. She is survived by her siblings Ann Moore, Kathleen Murphy, and Noel Chambers. Isabella, also known as "Sue" was a faithful member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She was patient, kind, and loving, a wonderful mother and a true friend. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, shopping, and studying the Bible. She had a sharp crackly wit and made us all laugh even during stressful times.
Visit www.gosselinfuneralhome.com to leave tributes. Send email to [email protected] for details on the upcoming virtual memorial service.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020
