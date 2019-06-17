|
|
Isabella M. Fusaro 1923 - 2019
Norwich - Isabella M. Fusaro, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17th at Bayview Healthcare and Rehab in Waterford, CT.
She was born in Groton, CT on July 1, 1923 to the late John and Mary (Pagano) DePinto. After graduating high school, she married her beloved husband John "Jake" Fusaro Sr., on January 8, 1943 at The Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich. He predeceased her on March 18, 1997.
Isabella and Jake raised their family in Norwich while she worked also as a Sample Maker for the former Jones Apparel. In addition to her work, Isabella was an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and very active in the community. She was a Charter Member of the Italian Woman's Social Club holding various positions there including past President, was named Italian Woman of The Year, volunteered in the kitchen for the Mohegan Chapter of the AARP, served on the Norwich Democratic Town Committee and worked the polls for 20 years also working at the family business, Salem Prime Cuts. She enjoyed UCONN Woman's Basketball and was a NY Yankees fan.
She is survived by her children; John L. and Joanne Fusaro Jr., Louis and Jane Fusaro Sr., one sister; Alice Hammond, four grandchildren; John L. Fusaro III, Michael P. Fusaro, Louis "LJ" Fusaro Jr., Timothy M. Fusaro, nine great-grandchildren; John IV, Francesca, Isabella, Catherine, Michael Jr., Jack, Sophia, Mac and Maggie along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her siblings; Joseph DePinto, Felix DePinto and Antoinette Saporita.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 19th from 8:30am – 9:30am at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT processing to a Mass of Christian Burial at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT at 10am. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich.
Donations in Isabella's memory may be made to St. Patrick's School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019